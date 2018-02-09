Image copyright Google Image caption The disturbance happened on Sauchiehall Street, near Elmbank Street

Two men were injured in an early morning disturbance with up to four other men in Glasgow city centre.

A 36-year-old man suffered a serious leg injury in the incident on Sauchiehall Street, near Elmbank Street, at about 02:55 on Thursday.

A second man, who was also 36, suffered minor injuries.

Police investigating the assaults have appealed for information from club goers and revellers in the area who may have witnessed the disturbance.

They are combing through CCTV footage in a bid to trace the suspects.

Busy with club goers

One of them was about 6ft tall, of slim build and bald. He was wearing a dark jacket.

A second man was also about 6ft tall and was in his late 30s, with short, dark hair.

Det Con Andy Shields said: "We are in the process of establishing exactly what has happened and what caused the disturbance which led to the two men being assaulted.

"This area would have been busy with club goers and revellers and CCTV footage shows people milling about the area.

"I am therefore appealing to anyone who was in the area where the incident occurred to contact us.

"Any small piece of information could help us piece together the circumstances of what happened and help us trace those responsible."