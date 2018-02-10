Serious assault CCTV images released

Images have been released of three men police want to speak to about a serious assault in Glasgow city centre.

The CCTV pictures were taken close to the time of the attack in November outside Dow's Bar on Dundas Street.

A 23-year-old man was the victim of the attack. Detectives working on the case have asked anyone who recognises the men in the images to call them.

They believe the three men may have information that could assist the investigation.

The incident took place at about 21:00 on Friday 17 November.

Hard hat

The men being sought by police are in their late 20s or early 30s, white, and were wearing clothing similar to that worn by building workers or tradesmen.

They spoke with Glasgow accents.

One man has a shaved head and a slim build.

A second man has a stocky build, a beard and was wearing a grey-coloured tracksuit with a dark blue T-shirt underneath.

A third man has a slim build and was wearing a baseball cap and carrying a rucksack and a blue hard hat.