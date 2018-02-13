Image copyright Peter Devlin Image caption Law students will offer free advice to members of the public

Shoppers in Glasgow are being offered free legal advice by law students at a pop-up clinic.

Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) Law Clinic will be based in Buchanan Galleries for the next 10 weeks.

The students will offer help to people who do not qualify for legal aid and cannot afford professional advice.

Louise Thomson, of GCU Law Clinic, said: "We are delighted to be taking the clinic off campus and expanding our work in the community."

The clinic provides general legal advice, can draft legal letters, represent clients in court and negotiate on behalf of clients in contractual disputes.

The students specialise in housing, employment, and contract law but can provide assistance with other areas of law excluding criminal, family and immigration law.

All of the advice provided by the team of student volunteers is supervised by a qualified legal practitioner.

As well as its case work with clients, the clinic has an outreach team which works with local schools, educating children on how the law impacts on their lives.

GCU Law Clinic will be available at Buchanan Galleries every Wednesday, from 11:00 to 16:00 until the end of April.