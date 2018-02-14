Image copyright Spindrift Photo Agency Image caption Anne-Marie Kernoghan recorded carers looking after her sister when she suspected something was "not right"

A severely disabled woman was called a "vegetable" and told if she was related to her carers she would have been "put down", a trial has heard.

Mary Ann Caldwell, 41, is unable to walk, speak or do anything for herself due to complex disabilities.

Her sister planted recording devices in wall lamps when she grew suspicious of the carers, who deny the charges.

She told Glasgow Sheriff Court she felt like she had been hit by a train when she heard the recordings.

Anne-Marie Kernoghan was giving evidence at the trial of Catherine Kilcullen, 62, Allison Carr, 51, Dianne McGarr, 48, Julie Rundell, 36, Marie Paterson, 64, and Linda Smith, 60.

All six face charges of threatening and abusive behaviour at a property in Barlanark, Glasgow, between February and April 2015.

'Shock and anger'

Mrs Kernoghan, 57, told how she and brother David and sister Helen listened to the recordings that had been made between February and Easter weekend 2015.

She said they all listened to separate excerpts and when they heard "any abuse" they would stop and let each other hear.

Procurator fiscal depute John Bedford asked: "How did you feel listening to these?"

Mrs Kernoghan replied: "It was actually more numbness, shock and anger.

"It was as if a train had hit straight on because this company has been with our family for about 10 years."

Mrs Kernoghan said they had to listen to Mary Ann being "mocked and abused" and being told "if she was theirs she would have been put down" and "it's a waste feeding her".

The witness said Mary Ann was likened to another client and called a "vegetable".

She explained there were 11 recording devices that were plugged in to laptops and the audio recordings were listened to.

When the police became involved they asked for copies which her brother made and these were handed over on USB sticks.

The six women deny the charges and the trial, before Sheriff Gillian Bryson, continues.