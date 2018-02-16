Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Cannabis worth £300,000 on the street was seized in Glasgow

Police have taken drugs worth £300,000 off the streets of Glasgow.

The haul of cannabis was recovered after a raid in the Partick area of Glasgow on Saturday 10 February.

Police said officers used a search warrant to enter the property in Montague Street after an intelligence-led operation.

Insp Eddie Seery, from Police Scotland, said: "Information from members of the public is absolutely vital in our efforts to tackling drugs crime."

He added: "Those who supply drugs have absolutely no place in our community and we will do everything we can do identify their criminal activities and bring them to justice."

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.