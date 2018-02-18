Image copyright Google Image caption The man was discovered unconscious outside The Lounge in Main Street

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being found unconscious outside a bar in Ayrshire.

Police were called to The Lounge in Largs' Main Street at about 01:10 where the man was discovered with a serious head injury.

The man was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital but later transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where his condition is described as serious.

Officers believe the man was assaulted.

Det Con Grant Currie said: "We are trying to establish the circumstances of what has happened and exactly where it happened.

"A young man has been attacked and has suffered a significant head injury. I am appealing to people who were out and about last night in the Main Street in Largs to contact us.

"Perhaps you saw something which didn't seem important last night but in light of the attack on this young man, your information could prove vital to helping us establish what has happened."