Image copyright Google Image caption The suspects struck outside the Mill Inn at about 15:30 on Tuesday

A lollipop lady was robbed at knifepoint by two men as she waited to help children cross the road.

Police Scotland said the 36-year-old victim was targeted at about 15:30 on Tuesday outside the Mill Inn in Hamilton.

The suspects escaped with more than £20 in cash and ran off along Millgate Road.

Both men were white, about 5ft 5in, had rotten teeth and were wearing black tracksuits.

One was of skinny build, had a shaved head and was wearing a white t-shirt.

His accomplice was of heavy build, with short dark hair and was wearing a grey t-shirt.

'Despicable individuals'

The lollipop lady was not injured during the incident.

Det Con David MacMillan said: "These two despicable individuals preyed on a lollipop lady right in the middle of the school run and thankfully no children were beside her at the time.

"The area will have been busy with people collecting children from school and I would appeal to anyone who noticed these two men beside the lollipop lady, or in the surrounding area, to please get in touch.

"I would also ask any motorists with dashcams who were in the area around 15:30 yesterday to come forward in case they have captured the incident or the suspects making off from the scene."