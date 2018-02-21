Man wounded in Lanarkshire shooting

A man is believed to have been badly wounded in a shooting in South Lanarkshire.

One eyewitness said the victim staggered into a nearby bar after being ambushed as he parked his car in Cambuslang.

Armed police are at the scene in Cadoc Street and nearby streets have been sealed off.

Police confirmed there was an "ongoing incident" but released no further details.

The man was taken by ambulance to hospital after the shooting which happened at about 20:30.