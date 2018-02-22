Image copyright Spindrift

A woman obsessed with a church minister has been warned to stay away from him or face jail.

Lisa Hughes, 53, was given a 10-year non-harassment order against Reverend Kevin Francis after a four-year stalking campaign.

She repeatedly emailed and texted Rev Francis and on occasions asked for money and to meet up with him.

Hughes, who has a previous conviction from October 2012 for stalking the same man, had been blocked from his emails.

But Glasgow Sheriff Court heard the minister discovered a number of emails from Hughes after she sent him a text message following the initial case.

Hughes, form Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire, pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to stalking Rev Francis between April 2012 and November 2016.

'Intellectual attachment'

Sheriff Tony Kelly told her: "In light of your previous conviction the court could send you to a period of custody.

"I'm not going to do that but as a direct alternative I'm going to make you subject of a community payback order with one condition that you are under supervision of the social work for a period of two years."

Hughes was also told she would be the subject of a 10-year non-harassment order to prevent her approaching or contacting Rev Francis.

The court heard the minister met Hughes when he was teaching at Strathclyde University.

Defence lawyer John Good said Hughes formed an "intellectual attachment" with the victim.

He said "She's still coming to terms with the the whole importance of the case and activities which she undertook".

The lawyer said the messages she sent were "erratic and episodic" and there were a number of difficulties, including illnesses and taking strong medication, going on in her life at the time.