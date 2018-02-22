Man tried to rape two women in 40 minutes

Image caption The High Court in Glasgow heard McGurk targeted his victims in Cambuslang on 2 November last year

A man tried to rape two women within the space of 40 minutes in a South Lanarkshire town.

David McGurk, 34, admitted targeting his victims, aged 28 and 23, in Cambuslang on 2 November last year.

The High Court in Glasgow heard the incidents occurred between 23:00 and 23:40 and just five miles apart.

Judge Rita Rae deferred sentence on McGurk, who has mild learning difficulties, until May to determine if he poses a risk to the public.

Prosecutor Jo McDonald said the first victim, aged 28, was attacked as she took her dog for a walk.

Ms McDonald told the court: "She was on her mobile phone to her friend and was approaching an underpass when she became aware of a man to her left hand side who said 'hello'."

The woman took no notice and kept chatting to her friend, but then became aware of footsteps and someone running behind her.

McGurk, of Cambuslang, dragged her to the ground, ripped her upper clothing and touched her breast.

The woman began to scream so he put his hand over her mouth and ordered her to be quiet.

She managed to scratch McGurk's face and eventually ran off when he lost his grip.

'Am following you'

The second attack occurred as a 23-year-old woman walked back from buying a takeaway at around 23:40.

She noticed the accused in front of her and as she passed him said: "Hiya, are you out for a walk tonight?"

McGurk replied: "Am following you" and hit her on the right cheek with his left hand.

He then grabbed her breasts and tried, unsuccessfully, to pull her to the ground.

The woman managed to run away and asked the concierge at a nearby block of flats to phone the police.

Officers viewed CCTV in the area of the first attack and saw the accused, with injuries to his face, getting into a taxi just after 23:00.

Detectives established he was dropped off in the Whitlawburn area of Cambuslang where the second attack took place.

McGurk was detained shortly after the second attack and told police: "I don't know what happened.

"I go crazy on red wine.

"How are the two girls?

"Is that me going on the sex offenders register?"

When he was charged with two counts of attempted rape McGurk said: "I'm sorry."

Neither of the women, who were attacked, suffered any physical injury.

Lady Rae told him: "These were two attempts to rape women unknown to him within less than an hour."