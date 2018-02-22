Image caption The High Court in Glasgow allegations cover the period from 1 November 1, 2016 to 4 August last year

Three men have appeared in court charged with directing people to commit serious offences, including the attempted murder of five men.

The alleged victims include Steven Daniel, also known as Bonzo, who was attacked with a machete after a car chase in Glasgow last year.

Brian Ferguson, Andrew Gallacher and Robert Pickett deny the charges.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard the allegations date from 1 November 2016 to 4 August last year.

Prosecutors claim the men directed others to deploy tracking devices on cars and report back the movements of individuals.

They are also accused of directing people to commit serious assaults and attempted murders.

As well as Steven Daniel they are alleged to have targeted Thomas Bilsland, Gary Petty, and Ryan Fitzsimmons.

Ferguson, 36, from Cumbernauld; Gallacher, 39, from Coatbridge; and Pickett, 43, from Wemyss Bay, made no pleas during the private hearing.

The trio face a separate charge of being involved in serious organised crime.

All three were remanded in custody and will appear in court again at a later date.