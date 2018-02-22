Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption James McFall died after being stabbed once in the chest

A man has been jailed for nine years for killing another man who had broken into his flat armed with a bottle.

William McCann killed James McFall, 30, after the victim forced his way into the flat in Paisley with another man.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that McCann, who was watching a DVD in the bedroom, picked up a knife and stabbed Mr McFall once in the chest.

McCann, 37, was on trial accused of murder but later admitted the reduced charge of culpable homicide.

The court heard he had a lengthy criminal past dating back to the mid-1990s, including six previous convictions for assault.

The attack took place at the flat in Argyle Street last April.

The stab wound had cut two main blood vessels near Mr McFall's heart.

Image copyright Buchanan Photos Image caption The killing took place at a flat in Paisley's Argyle Street

Jailing McCann, judge Lord Kinclaven told him: "You acted under provocation. You struck Mr McFall once in the chest with a knife.

"Mr McFall and a friend had entered the flat in possession of weapons. You assaulted Mr McFall and were responsible for his death.

"Mr McFall's mother is devastated by her loss."

He ordered McCann to be monitored in the community for two years after his release from jail.

Defence QC Thomas Ross said: "That night Mr McCann was not looking for trouble. He was in a bedroom with a woman friend watching a DVD when two men burst in."

McCann had faced other charges, including attempted murder and assault, but prosecutors accepted his not guilty pleas.