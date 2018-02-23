Image caption The High Court in Glasgow heard the attack happened after an argument at a flat in the Gorbals

A man stabbed his lodger to death after they argued about a broken television, a court has heard.

Gordon Morning attacked Ricky Lee, 31, with a knife in his flat in the Gorbals area of Glasgow in July last year.

The 56-year-old was convicted of culpable homicide, under provocation, following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Judge Lord Kinclaven deferred sentence until next month and called for background reports to be carried out.

The trial heard that Morning told police in a phonecall after the attack: "I have murdered someone."

He had claimed he only struck Mr Lee with the knife because he had been swinging a hammer at him.

Giving evidence, the victim's partner Chloe Wilson told the court the two men's friendship had deteriorated after she told Mr Lee that Morning had made "advances" towards her.

The couple had been staying at Morning's flat last summer.

'Brawling and wrestling'

Miss Wilson recalled the men returning from being out on 3 July.

"I remember there was a conversation about a TV. They were shouting at each other, raised voices," she said.

The court heard a television had earlier been broken and Mr Lee said: "I have gone out and helped you get a TV today."

The witness added they ended up "brawling" and "wrestling" with each other on the floor.

The row broke up and Mr Lee sat beside Miss Wilson on the couch.

Jurors heard Morning came from his bedroom and knifed Mr Lee in the back.

Miss Wilson went on: "He stabbed Ricky on the left side...I could not tell you if he said anything.

"He knew what he was doing - 100%. I believe someone who can walk up to someone and stab him, knew what he was doing."

Miss Wilson said she has been "traumatised for months" by what happened.

She said it was "not true" that Morning had been protecting himself from being hit by a hammer.

Morning has previous convictions for other crimes including rape.