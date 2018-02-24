Man stabbed in Dumbarton flat

A man is being treated in hospital after being stabbed inside his home.

Police said the 34-year-old was attacked by a man who entered the flat in Bonhill Road, Dumbarton, at about 21:00 on Friday.

The victim was attacked with a knife before the man ran off.

He was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley where staff described his condition as stable. The attacker is described as white, 6ft tall and was wearing a blue jumper.

Det Insp Scott Hamilton at Clydebank CID said: "Although we are trying to establish a motive for this violent attack we strongly believe that this was not random and that the 34-year-old man was the intended target.

"Nevertheless we will not tolerate such acts of violence and will endeavour to trace the person responsible.

"Officers are currently in the vicinity speaking to neighbours and local people in an attempt to gain further information and there will be additional high visibility patrols in the area who I would encourage local residents to speak to if they have any information or concerns."