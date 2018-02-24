Police probe "suspicious" death in Glasgow flat
A man has been found dead in a flat in Glasgow.
The 40-year-old's body was discovered in the property in Copland Quadrant in the Ibrox area at about 22:20 on Friday night.
Forensic officers worked at the scene and police are treating the death as suspicious.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place to establish the exact cause of death and a report is being submitted to the procurator fiscal.
A section of Copland Road remains closed while investigation work takes place.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.