A man has been found dead in a flat in Glasgow.

The 40-year-old's body was discovered in the property in Copland Quadrant in the Ibrox area at about 22:20 on Friday night.

Forensic officers worked at the scene and police are treating the death as suspicious.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place to establish the exact cause of death and a report is being submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A section of Copland Road remains closed while investigation work takes place.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.