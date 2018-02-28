Image copyright Google Image caption Greenlaw Grove care home in Newton Mearns opened in 2015

A court has ordered the urgent closure of a care home in East Renfrewshire to protect its residents.

Concerns were initially raised about Greenlaw Grove in Newton Mearns last August when the Care Inspectorate told the owners to make urgent changes.

But Hamilton Sheriff Court has now suspended its licence on health and safety grounds.

The owners expressed disappointment at the move, which was described by the Care Inspectorate as "extremely rare".

Issues highlighted last year included the way medicine was kept and administered, staff numbers and training, and residents' care plans.

A Care Inspectorate spokesman said: "Our lawyers sought the urgent closure of Greenlaw Grove care home at Hamilton Sheriff Court today.

"The sheriff made an order suspending the care home's registration to take effect from 21 March 2018.

"We strongly welcome that."

'Protect people'

On the significance of the ruling, a spokesman added: "This means the home cannot continue to operate after 21 March, which will help keep people safe where they would otherwise have been at significant risk.

"It is extremely rare for us to take action of this nature and we do so only when we must protect people from harm."

It pledged to work closely with East Renfrewshire Health and Social Care Partnership to ensure residents' needs are met and appropriate plans are in place to provide continuity of care for all residents.

The statement concluded: "We understand this will be a really worrying time for relatives and their families.

"Everyone in Scotland has the right to safe, compassionate care which meets their needs and respects their rights.

"Anyone with a concern about a care service is urged to contact us."

'Unacceptable'

The home, which can house about 60 residents, opened in January 2015 and described itself as a "new concept in total care" for older people.

After the improvement notice was served last year Greenlaw Grove responded by saying it had "taken swift action to put things right".

But in light of the concerns East Renfrewshire Council cancelled its care contract with the home.

The Care Inspectorate's court application cited an "unacceptable quality of care, leadership, staffing and environment".

A spokesperson for Greenlaw Grove said: "While we're obviously disappointed by this decision, we'll do everything we can to support our residents and their families during what will be a very difficult time.

"Our strong preference was for a longer timescale to allow a smoother transition to alternative accommodation for our residents and their families, who remain our number one concern."