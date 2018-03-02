Murdered man 'had earlier confrontation'

Image caption Mr Watt's body was discovered in his Ibrox flat

Police investigating the murder of a man in Glasgow have revealed that he was involved in a confrontation earlier on the day his body was discovered.

James Watt, 40, was found dead in his flat in Copland Quadrant in the Ibrox area of the city on 23 February.

Detectives had already said Mr Watt was seen in Brighton Place at about 13:00 that day.

They now say he had been in an "altercation" with another man before that.

Officers involved in the murder inquiry have been examining CCTV images from the area.

Image caption The street was sealed off after Mr Watt's body was found

They have asked a man who had been seen in Mr Watt's company to contact them.

But he has yet to do so.

Det Ch Insp Suzanne Chow said: "We are grateful for the information we have received regarding James' movements, however we believe there is still information out there which could assist us in our investigation.

"It's possible people think we have everything we need, but that is not the case and I'm appealing to members of the local community to get in touch with us.

"Don't dismiss what you know as insignificant, let us be the judge of that and please do pass the details on."

She added: "Your information could be the vital link we need to find whoever is responsible for this murder."