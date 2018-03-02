Glasgow & West Scotland

Man dies following fire at Knightswood flats

  • 2 March 2018

A man has died after a fire at a block of flats in Glasgow.

The emergency services were called to Lincoln Avenue in Knightswood at about 13:00 on Thursday.

Police Scotland said a 45-year-old man had died as a result.

A spokesman said: "The man's next of kin have been informed. The fire does not appear to be suspicious."

