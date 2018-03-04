Scotland's former Olympic hammer thrower Chris Black has been arrested and charged in connection with alleged sexual offences.

The 68-year-old was suspended from coaching by UK Athletics last year.

This was pending an investigation into a "welfare issue".

Black is a former Scottish record holder in the hammer. He represented Britain at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, and then at the following Games in 1980 in Moscow.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "A 68-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with alleged sexual offences.

"A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."