Glasgow & West Scotland

Dead cow pulled from River Clyde in Glasgow city centre

  • 4 March 2018

A dead cow has been pulled from the River Clyde in Glasgow city centre.

The emergency services were called to reports of the animal in the water near the Squinty Bridge at about 10:15.

Police and fire crews attended and the cow was removed from the river and secured at the side until it can be taken away.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said inquires were ongoing.

Related Topics