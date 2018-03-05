Police have issued images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a theft from a Glasgow restaurant.

The theft took place on 29 June, 2017, from the restaurant in Queen Street.

At about 21:45 a man forced a back door and stole thousands of pounds worth of items. He returned in the early hours of the following morning and stole further items.

Police have asked anyone who recognises the man in the pictures to contact them.

The man was wearing a dark Nike tracksuit, bright green and orange Nike Airmax trainers, a black North Face Jacket and a blue and orange woollen hat.

PC Rachelle Logue said: "I would appeal to anyone who recognises the man in the images to please get in touch as he may be able to assist the inquiry team."