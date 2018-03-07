Image copyright Google Image caption Harkins was jailed for six years and four months at the High Court in Glasgow

A former greenkeeper who abused a boy at a golf club has been jailed for more than six years.

James Harkins, 64, admitted targeting his victim at Whitecraigs Golf Club in Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire.

The High Court in Glasgow heard the schoolboy was just eight when he was first attacked and was preyed upon until he was 13.

Harkins also admitted trying to rape a girl he had previously been convicted of attacking.

The offences were committed between 1986 and 1995.

'Shameful conduct'

Lord Mulholland told Harkins: "You subjected them to sexual abuse for your own selfish ends.

"What harm you have done them, only time will tell.

"You alone bear responsibility for your shameful conduct."

Harkins, of Lochgilphead, Argyll and Bute, was jailed for six years and four months.

The attacks began at a house in Newton Mearns where Harkins lived at the time.

He told the boy it was to be their "secret".

Prosecutor Gordon Lamont said the abuse then "escalated" to the extent it felt "normal" to the victim.

The court heard he also assaulted the boy in a hut and a bothy at Whitecraigs Golf Club, where Harkins was a greenkeeper.

The boy was further attacked on a fishing trip in Stewarton, East Ayrshire as well as in a lorry that Harkins drove.

The victim did not tell anyone at the time as he felt he would not be believed.

In 2012 he spoke to police in England but heard nothing back.

It was only four years later when he reported his ordeal to Police Scotland that an investigation was launched.

Second victim

It led detectives to another victim, who was aged between seven to 10 when she was abused.

This victim had previously reported being abused by Harkins which led to him being jailed in 1996.

But, during the fresh probe, she revealed further incidents that she had not spoken about before.

This included her being attacked at another house in Newton Mearns while she was asleep.

When the girl asked Harkins to stop he told her: "No one will believe you and they will take you away from your family."

The court heard he was detained at his home in Lochgilphead in September 2016.

Harkins pled guilty to a string of charges including lewd and libidinous behaviour and attempted rape.