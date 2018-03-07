Image copyright Iain McLellan/Spindrift Photo Agency Image caption Christopher Taylor was banned from driving for 22 months

A driver who killed a mother-of-three in a head-on crash has escaped a jail sentence.

Christopher Taylor, 30, pulled out to overtake on a country road near Oban, Argyll and Bute, on 30 December, 2015.

The High Court in Glasgow heard his Peugeot collided with a Citroen which was being driven by Yvonne Shann.

Ms Shann, 56, had to be cut free from the wreckage and died from her injuries in the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley nearly a fortnight later.

Taylor, of Rothesay, Isle of Bute, was travelling with a young child on the rural A816 Lochgilphead to Oban at the time of the accident.

Family 'still struggling'

He was originally charged with causing Ms Shann's death by dangerous driving, but a jury convicted him of the reduced charge of causing death by careless driving.

Judge Lord Beckett told Taylor: "A middle-aged woman who was driving safely and responsibly died in a head-on collision which you caused.

"Her family are left to grieve and her husband and three sons are still struggling to come to terms with it."

The judge said that there was no suggestion that there was anything wrong with the first offender's driving until he pulled out to overtake.

Lord Beckett said to Taylor: "I am satisfied your remorse is genuine."

'Twisty and windy'

He banned Taylor from driving for 22 months and warned him if he did not carry out the unpaid work he could be jailed.

The court was told the crash happened at night on the "twisty and windy" road.

Jurors heard that a driver in front of Taylor "knew something was going to happen" when he pulled out to overtake him.

This motorist feared the worst and "held his steering wheel a lot tighter" as Taylor smashed into Mrs Shann's car.

The court was told the crash happened in a "split second" and Ms Shann, who lived in Oban, could not have done anything to avoid being hit.

Taylor, who stayed in Ardrishaig at the time, accepted being responsible for the accident.

His defence counsel Dale Hughes said: "Mr Taylor has expressed regret and guilt."