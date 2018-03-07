Image caption Mr McColl was rushed to the the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after the shooting

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of a football manager are keen to trace a man in a pink top who was in the street shortly before the shooting.

Paul McColl, 48, was shot in the face and stomach as he sat in his black Peugeot 206 in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire.

He managed to stagger to a nearby pub and raise the alarm after the attack on 21 February.

The Cambuslang Rangers boss is said to be recovering well from his injuries.

Police Scotland said the shooting happened about 20:50 on Borgie Crescent, near to a lane leading to Cadoc Street.

Burnt-out car

A burnt-out Ford Focus was found on Turnlaw Road shortly after father-of-two Mr McColl was shot.

The fresh appeal came as detectives revisited the scene two weeks on, in a bid to gather fresh information.

Det Insp Stephen Tennant said: "Although this was a targeted attack and the 48 year-old man would appear to be the intended victim, we realise that such incidents do cause alarm.

"There are increased patrols in the area and I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace whoever is responsible, however we do need their help.

"We will trace whoever is responsible for this attempted murder, but we would appreciate any information that the local community can provide."

He said even the most seemingly insignificant detail could help secure a breakthrough.

Dash cameras

The senior officer also revealed he is keen to track down a man who was spotted in the street 20 minutes before the shooting.

Det Insp Stephen Tennant added: "I would like to speak to anyone who was in Borgie Crescent or Cadoc Street around the time of the incident who hasn't yet spoken to police.

"In particular, we are trying to trace a man wearing a pink top who was in Borgie Crescent around 20:30 that evening.

"I would also ask anyone who was in the area of Turnlaw Road near to East Greenlees Road who may have noticed any cars parked or anyone making off from the scene, and anyone who may have information regarding the stolen Ford Focus."

Police also urged any motorists with dash cameras who were in the area at the time to come forward.

Detectives revisited the scene of the shooting at 21:00 on Wednesday - exactly two weeks on from the attempted murder.

Officers stopped and spoke to motorists and pedestrians in the Cadoc Street and Borgie Crescent area.

A force spokeswoman said: "By re-visiting the scene, officers hope to jog people's memories and they may remember something they may have seen or heard that was suspicious or out of the ordinary, that will help the ongoing inquiry."