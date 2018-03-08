Image copyright PoliceScotland/RyanRowe Image caption Ryan Baird died in the crash as fans made their way to the Rangers v Partick Thistle game

A bus driver is to stand trial accused of causing the death of a Rangers supporter in a fatal coach crash.

Ryan Baird, 39, died after the bus left the road and rolled onto a grass verge in East Ayrshire in October 2016.

Callum Phillips, 49, is accused of causing death by dangerous driving in Kilmarnock.

Mr Phillips, who denies the charges, is alleged to have repeatedly driven the bus at "excessive speed" before the accident.

Prosecutors claim he went on to lose control of the vehicle, causing it to skid, then strike a kerb and drain cover.

It is further stated he also hit a lamp-post resulting in the bus coming to "a rest on its nearside on a grass verge".

Mr Baird, of Sanquhar, Dumfries and Galloway, never recovered from his injuries.

At the time Police Scotland said a further 18 people were taken to hospital and three were seriously hurt.

Mr Phillips, of Dalbeattie, Dumfries and Galloway, also faces two other accusations relating to his driving while behind the wheel of a bus.

It is alleged he drove dangerously in early 2016 in New Cumnock, East Ayrshire.

Mr Philips is said to have been speeding while taking a roundabout causing him to lose control.

It is then claimed in August 2016, near Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, he was driving "without due care or attention" while negotiating a corner.

Judge Lord Mulholland set a trial due to begin in May and Mr Phillips' bail was continued.