Image copyright BTP Image caption Inspector Lynda Lang says policing has come a long way but there is more to do

Being a woman in the police force has changed but more can be done to make police equal, according to one of Scotland's longest-serving officers.

British Transport Police Inspector Lynda Lang says the the force is completely unrecognisable to the one she joined in 1987.

"Archaic and outdated policies" included women only being allowed to wear trousers in bad weather.

She would like the force to consider more issues specific to women.

Speaking on International Women's Day 2018, she called for concerns such as periods and the menopause to be taken into consideration by employers.

'Strong women'

Ms Lang, who has served with the force for 30 years and five months, said there have been major changes since the 1980s when women were given handbags, small truncheons and a tights allowance.

Ms Lang said: "Those days are far behind us as a result of strong women, challenging outdated perceptions and breaking through that glass ceiling. But of course more can be done to make policing equal.

"I think issues specifically faced by women need to be addressed and taken into consideration. Periods and menopause are not items normally seen on any agenda but can cause women significant problems.

"I am heartened that BTP recognises these issues and is looking at a menopause policy, removing the taboo of these issues. "

Image copyright BTP Image caption Inspector Lynda Lang as a new recruit in 1987

Ms Lang, 50, stressed that policing had improved "massively" over the years but said she has been the victim of sexist behaviour from male officers and members of the public on occasion during her career.

She said that at times she questioned whether it was worthwhile remaining in the force but was adamant that a few men would not "scar" her experience, confidence or ambition.

'Overwhelmingly tragic'

Ms Lang may consider retiring later this year and is working to set up her own livery yard with her 18-year-old daughter.

Image copyright PA Image caption Uniforms have changed since the early 90s

She said: "I am excited for life after police but I shall miss the excitement of it and my colleagues.

"To anyone thinking of joining the police, I'd tell them that it is an exciting and extremely rewarding career. But it is tough and there will be days when you face unprecedented challenges.

"As a young constable, I attended the Newton train crash in Glasgow, an overwhelmingly tragic incident which I still recall today.

"Every incident I attended over the years, every obstacle I've overcome in my 30 year career, has made me who I am today. It has been an absolute honour."