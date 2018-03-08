Image caption Martin Watt had worked at Monklands Hospital in Airdrie

A retired emergency doctor has told a court he made plans to "assassinate" dozens of people involved in the dismissal from his job.

Martin Watt said his plan was based on a film about a group of mercenaries hired to kill.

The 62-year-old said he felt monumental disappointment after he was sacked by NHS Lanarkshire.

But he had "no intention" of carrying out the plans that he had written down.

Accident and emergency consultant Mr Watt denies possessing weapons with intent to endangering life.

Police found three Skorpion sub-machine guns, two Valtro pistols and bullets during a search of his home last May.

He told the High Court in Glasgow he had no intention to kill - and that he was "not a danger to the public".

The doctor lost his job at Monklands Hospital in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, after disciplinary proceedings in 2010.

Image caption Skorpion sub-machine guns like these were discovered by police

Police found a "bad guys" list at his home in Cumbernauld during the search last May.

'Assessed to assassinate'

This included details of individuals linked to earlier disciplinary proceedings against him.

He also had information on individuals' addresses and car registrations.

Mr Watt said those on the list were involved in his "bullying, harassment and eventual dismissal".

His QC John Scott asked Watt: "What were your feelings towards these people?"

The ex-consultant said: "Monumental disappointment. I felt so cheated.

"They were trying to make it look like things I was not...being incompetent, racial abuse was also one.

"They were not allowing me to clear my name."

Watt then told the court how he had "assessed how to assassinate" people on the list and "express my thoughts on paper".

He said the plans were based on the plot of a film called Killer Elite.

Image caption Mr Watt worked at Monklands Hospital in Airdrie

Mr Scott asked him: "How to assassinate these people...that is quite a statement?"

Mr Watt replied: "Yes."

The QC went on: "Any intention to carry out this plan?"

Mr Watt said: "No."

The former medic admitted he had firearms and bullets.

But, he told the trial that he only used a Skorpion sub-machine gun for target practice at a forest area close to a motorway near his home.

Mr Scott asked: "You had the gun and ammunition, a bad guys list, thoughts about assassinating people.

"So, are these things not all linked?"

Mr Watt answered: "No - playing out the retribution game on paper gave me some sort of comfort."

Asked was he trying to "execute some kind of revenge on these bad guys", the doctor again replied: "No."

Image caption Guns and ammunition were found at Mr Watt's house in Cumbernauld

Later, witness Desmond Herkes, 51, described Watt as "one of my bestest friends".

Mr Herkes told defence QC John Scott that Watt was a support and comfort to him when his late mother was in hospital for 10 months. He said the retired medic also helped with composing a letter of complaint about her treatment.

He told the jury that Watt would make up a picnic basket of tea and biscuits for his mother each time he visited her. He said that Watt also researched on the internet how to make her favourite food tripe and cooked it for her.

Mr Scott asked: "Did he ever lose his temper with medical staff?"

"No, he was respectful with them," he replied.

Mr Herkes told the court that he was "very shocked" when he heard that a cache of guns and ammunition was found in the house where they both lodged.

Mr Scott asked Mr Merkes: "Did you know he had guns," and he responded: "No."

Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC asked the witness: "Did you know he would go out and discharge a sub-machine gun in a public place," and he replied: "No."

Mr Prentice then said: "There is a side to Dr Watt you knew nothing about," and Mr Herkes replied: "Yes."

The trial, before Judge Lady Stacey, continues.