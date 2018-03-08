Glasgow & West Scotland

Second arrest following man's death in Auchinairn

  • 8 March 2018
Policeman outside cordoned off flat
Image caption Ricky McGettigan was found dead at the Clelland Avenue flat

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in East Dunbartonshire in August.

Frederick McGettigan, 51, known as Ricky, was found dead in a flat in Auchinairn, a suburb near Bishopbriggs, on 9 August.

Kirk McIntyre, 49, from Perth, has previously appeared in court charged with murdering him.

The arrested woman is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites