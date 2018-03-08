Image caption Ricky McGettigan was found dead at the Clelland Avenue flat

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in East Dunbartonshire in August.

Frederick McGettigan, 51, known as Ricky, was found dead in a flat in Auchinairn, a suburb near Bishopbriggs, on 9 August.

Kirk McIntyre, 49, from Perth, has previously appeared in court charged with murdering him.

The arrested woman is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.