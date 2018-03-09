Image caption Police were called to Dykemuir Street in Springburn on Thursday afternoon

A 26-year-old man was shot at, chased and then stabbed in a busy residential street in the Springburn area of Glasgow, police have said.

The incident happened in Dykemuir Street at about 16:30 on Thursday.

The man, who is understood to be William Barclay, was in a car with members of his family and was approached by two men when he got out.

Detectives are treating the attack, which they described as "violent and sustained", as attempted murder.

They believe the victim was the intended target and that the suspects lay in wait for him prior to the attack.

The men, who were described as being of medium height and build and wearing dark clothing, made off from the scene in a blue 4x4 vehicle.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary. Staff describes his condition as stable.

Image caption Officers remained at the scene as ballistics and forensic investigations were carried out

Image caption Police said such an attack in a residential area in broad daylight was "totally reckless"

Det Supt Kenny Graham said: "I'm convinced there will have been plenty of people who witnessed this incident and it is absolutely vital that they come forward to assist us with the investigation.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Dykemuir Street yesterday around 4.30pm and may have witnessed what happened or heard any sort of disturbance to please come forward.

"I also suspect that the individuals involved may have been waiting for the victim in the area and I would ask anyone who noticed two men hanging around in the area prior to the incident, or anything at all out of the ordinary, to get in touch.

"Violence and people who would brandish a firearm in a busy residential street have absolutely no place in our communities. There is no doubt there are people who can help identify these individuals and bring them to justice."