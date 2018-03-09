Police reveal 'no bread' 999 calls

Image caption Police received an emergency call that there was no bread during the recent severe weather

Complaints about a frozen gate and a lack of bread in the shops were just two of the reasons people dialled 999 during last week's severe weather.

Police Scotland said that they had received 50% more 999 calls during the red alert from Wednesday into Thursday.

Also among the calls were a request to borrow a snow shovel and directions to a shop to buy cigarettes and alcohol.

The force said that while most had used the number sensibly, there had been a "flurry" of inappropriate calls.

During the four-day period to 1 March when heavy snowfall caused disruption across the country, Police Scotland's Service Centre responded to 23,626 calls to the 101 number and 5,508 calls to 999.

'Urgent assistance'

Despite various messages on social media informing the public that service centres were experiencing a high volume of calls and redirecting people to the appropriate agencies or organisations, calls were still received about road and school closures.

Among the calls was a member of the public asking police how to get to the shops for alcohol and cigarettes while another asked if officers were able to make deliveries of bread as the shops had run out.

Image caption A caller also complained that their gate had frozen during the red weather alert

Image caption The Police Scotland Service Centre responded to 5,508 calls to the 999 number during last week's severe weather

One caller asked for airport opening times, while another complained that a local vet would not arrange a home visit.

Ch Insp Alan Gray said: "These types of calls are taking an adviser away from what could be an important 999 call and a member of the public who may need urgent assistance.

"Our service centre advisers deal with a call every 10 seconds. They are highly-trained, skilled and knowledgeable, and are there to help.

"Most people contact the police appropriately, however there are a small percentage who do not - this misuse of 101 and 999 could cost lives."