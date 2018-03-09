'Assassination list' A&E doctor guilty

Image caption Martin Watt had worked at Monklands Hospital in Airdrie until 2012

A former A&E consultant has been of found guilty of possessing firearms with intent to endanger life.

Dr Martin Watt, who worked at Monklands Hospital in Airdrie from 1994, was sacked in 2012 following disciplinary proceedings.

The 62-year-old from Cumbernauld was later found with three sub-machine guns, two pistols, ammunition and an "assassination list".

He was found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

The court was told that Watt had been absent from work with NHS Lanarkshire after suffering a heart attack and having surgery.

Image caption Police found weapons at Martin Watt's home in Cumbernauld during a search in May 2017

Image caption Officers also found information about the people involved in Watt's disciplinary hearing

After a failed phased return, he was subsequently sacked following disciplinary proceedings in 2012.

The trial was told that Watt had gone on to make plans to "assassinate" dozens of people involved in his dismissal and had a "template" for the attacks based on a film called Killer Elite starring Robert De Niro.

Police later found three Skorpion sub-machine guns, two Valtro pistols and bullets during a search of a house he was staying at in May 2017.

'Monumental disappointment'

The search also uncovered an envelope marked "Bad Guys", which contained names and addresses linked to Watt's disciplinary process.

The doctor also had information on individuals' car registrations.

Image caption Watt worked at Monklands Hospital in Airdrie from 1994 until 2012

He had said that those on the list were involved in his "bullying, harassment and eventual dismissal".

He had also claimed to be left with nothing more than "monumental disappointment" following his sacking by NHS Lanarkshire.

When asked about the weapons cache, Watt had told the trial that he only used a Skorpion sub-machine gun for target practice at a forest area close to the M80 motorway.

'Harbouring a grudge'

However, prosecutor Alex Prentice QC said: "All this was done in preparation for an awful event.

"There was an intention to endanger life, it was more than mere thinking about it.

Image caption Watt was charged after a police search of the house he was staying at in Cumbernauld

"Dr Watt was harbouring a grudge and he sought out the home addresses of the key players in the disciplinary process.

"He collected a significant arsenal of lethal weapons and felt he had been unfairly treated."

'Timely intervention'

Judge Lady Stacey deferred sentence on Watt until next month for background reports and remanded him in custody.

She said: "I need to have as much information as I can before me."

Following the verdict, Det Ch Insp Kevin Jamieson said: "This was a particularly complex and complicated intelligence-led investigation and we are grateful for the assistance and co-operation provided by colleagues at NHS Lanarkshire, the National Crime Agency and the Metropolitan Police.

"Working in partnership, we were able to meticulously piece together the evidence and the timely intervention of our officers prevented Martin Watt commissioning a crime with potentially extremely serious consequences."