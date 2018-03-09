Pedestrian hit by bus in Paisley town centre
- 9 March 2018
Emergency services are at the scene after a pedestrian was struck by a bus in Paisley.
Police said they were notified of the incident, in the Renfrewshire town's St Mirren Street, at about 12:15.
Paramedics are in attendance and the road has been closed to traffic.