Pedestrian hit by bus in Paisley town centre

  • 9 March 2018

Emergency services are at the scene after a pedestrian was struck by a bus in Paisley.

Police said they were notified of the incident, in the Renfrewshire town's St Mirren Street, at about 12:15.

Paramedics are in attendance and the road has been closed to traffic.

