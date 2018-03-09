Image caption Ricky McGettigan was found dead at a flat in Clelland Avenue on 9 August 2017

A lawyer has appeared in court charged with murdering a 51-year-old man who was found dead at a flat in Auchinairn near Bishopbriggs.

Joanne Threshie, 35, is accused of killing Frederick McGettigan, known as Ricky, on 6 August last year.

Appearing in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court, she made no plea and was represented by Paul Mullen.

Another man, Kirk McIntyre, 49, from Perth, has previously appeared in court charged with murdering Mr McGettigan.

Prosecutors claim Ms Threshie, from Bishopbriggs, whilst acting with another, repeatedly struck Mr McGettigan on the head and body with a knife or something similar, and murdered him.

She was granted bail by sheriff Sean Murphy QC and is expected to return to court at a later date.