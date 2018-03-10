Three men charged over Ibrox man's death

Image caption Mr Watt's body was discovered in his Ibrox flat

Three men have been charged in connection with the death of a 40-year-old man in the Ibrox area of Glasgow last month.

James Watt was found dead in his flat in Copland Quadrant on 23 February.

Officers had appealed for details about Mr Watt's movements prior to his body being found amid reports he had been involved in an earlier altercation.

The three accused, aged 18, 20 and 30, are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.