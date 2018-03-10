Man arrested over Paisley tower block death
- 10 March 2018
A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in a Paisley tower block.
Police said Stephen Wallace, 46, was subjected to a "violent attack" at his home in Williamsburgh Court on Lacy Street.
His body was discovered at about 10:50 on Sunday 4 March.