Image copyright BBC/Police Scotland Image caption Mr Mathieson was attacked in Wilson Street as he walked home

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Renfrew believe the driver of a silver Mazda may hold key information.

Paul Mathieson, 37, died a week after he was found with serious injuries in Houston Street, near Wilson Street, on 14 January.

Police say he was the victim of a "frenzied and brutal" attack.

They are "extremely keen" to speak to the driver of a Mazda 2 seen on streets close to where the attack happened.

Det Ch Insp Martin Fergus, of the major investigations team, said: "Paul died following a violent assault and it is imperative we find his killer and hold them to account for their actions.

"The person or persons within the silver Mazda 2 car may have seen something that can help us in our inquiries and we would urge anyone driving a car matching the description to come forward and contact us."

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mr Mathison's sister, Amanda Digby, said the family had been devastated by his death

The car was seen at about 00:15 on 14 January.

It was in Hairst Street and Renfield Street, before turning into Wilson Street and continuing on the one-way system, round to Fulbar Street.

Det Ch Insp Fergus added: "I know some people may think they don't know anything which could help us or they think they didn't witness anything but we need to know who was in the area, and who Paul saw and spoke to that evening and your information could contribute to that.

"Let us be the judge of how relevant the information is, we are gathering information from a number of sources and one small detail could prove pivotal in piecing together the events of that evening and therefore leading us to trace the person responsible for this young man's death.

"We have already traced a number of people who were seen on CCTV that evening but I would like to reiterate that there are still some people on CCTV footage who have yet to contact us and I would urge them to get in touch."

Image caption Mr Mathieson spent part of the evening in The Western Bar before buying a pizza from the takeaway next door

Mr Mathieson was in Renfrew's Western Bar and the Kind Man's before the attack happened.

He stopped to buy a pizza from a takeaway shop on his way home.

Officers believe he may have known his attacker.

He lay on the ground for some time before a passer-by raised the alarm at about 01:10.

Mr Mathieson died in hospital on 20 January.

The latest appeal for information by police follows a public appeal by his sister, Amanda Digby, who said his family have been left devastated by his death.

She added: "I just want to ask people, please if you know anything or you have any information about the crime or the person responsible, please speak to police and pass your information on. Even if you think your information is not relevant, still tell the police."