Freed child rapist attacked two women

A child rapist who carried out sex attacks on two women after leaving prison has been warned he could face a life sentence.

Andrew Anderson, 33, raped both women at houses in Ayrshire after he was earlier jailed for six years for attacking a 13-year-old girl.

Following his early release in 2010 he raped a woman who was sleeping at a house in Cumnock in Ayrshire.

He raped another woman between June 2014 and May 2015 in Kilmarnock.

Anderson, a prisoner in Glasgow's Barlinnie jail, had denied the offences at an earlier trial but was convicted of the two most recent rapes and a further indecency charge against an underage girl who he had touched at houses in Kilmarnock between March 2002 and 2003.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Anderson continued to protest his innocence but had expressed a willingness to undertake sex offender work.

'Pattern of behaviour'

Defence solicitor advocate John Keenan said that while in prison for the previous rape offence Anderson did not receive any such treatment.

Mr Keenan argued that Anderson could be dealt with by a determinate prison sentence followed by a period of supervision in an extended sentence.

"He indicates he would co-operate with treatment in the course of any extended sentence, " he said.

But the judge, Lord Armstrong, called for a full risk assessment report to be prepared on Anderson which can lead to the making of an Order for Lifelong Restriction.

He said there appeared to be "a discernible pattern in that he has committed rape on three occasions".

The judge adjourned Anderson's case until 4 June at the High Court in Glasgow and he was remanded in custody.