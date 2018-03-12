Image caption Police were called to Dykemuir Street in Springburn on Thursday afternoon

A burnt-out car believed to have been used in a shooting in Glasgow is being examined by forensic experts.

A 26-year-old man, understood to be William Barclay, was shot at, chased and stabbed in a residential street in the Springburn area on Thursday.

He was in a car with members of his family and was approached by two men when he got out.

Detectives believe a blue Volvo 4x4 XC60 vehicle, found in Ayrshire on Sunday, was used in the attack.

The car was abandoned in a remote country road between the A737 and B775 near to Kirklee Green Reservoir.

The vehicle had been set on fire, possibly in an effort to destroy any evidence, but officers said that, despite the damage, there were "forensic opportunities" available.

Image caption Officers near the scene of the attack

The car has been removed and will be given a detailed examination by specialist forensic officers.

Det Supt Kenny Graham said: "Although we believe this attack was targeted, we still do not know the motive for the attempted murder. The victim remains in hospital and we continue to appeal for information.

"I am encouraged by the positive response we have had since our appeal and we are following up a number of lines of enquiry from information already passed on to us.

"However, I'm sure there are people out there with information about the incident and the suspects who have not contacted police and I would urge them to please get in touch.

"We cannot allow the use of firearms on our streets and it's essential we trace those involved. Your information could prove to be the vital link in our investigation."

Police are treating the attack, which took place in Dykemuir Street at about 16:30, as attempted murder.