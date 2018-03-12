Image caption The teenager was raped after she left a New Year house party.

Police have arrested a man in connection with the rape of a teenage girl after a Hogmanay party in Linwood.

The 16-year-old girl was seriously sexually assaulted in Atholl Place in the Renfrewshire town after leaving a get-together at a house in the early hours of 1 January this year.

An 18-year-old man has been charged and released and will appear at Paisley Sheriff Court at a later date.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.