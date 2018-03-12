Image copyright Google Image caption The disturbance between three men took place in Dumbarton High Street on Sunday night

A man has been stabbed in a street disturbance in Dumbarton.

Three people were involved in the confrontation in High Street at about 20:30 on Sunday night, resulting in one of the men being hurt.

The 29-year-old man was taken to Royal Alexandra Hospital and treated for stab wounds.

Police are checking CCTV footage from the High Street and surrounding areas and are encouraging witnesses to come forward.

'Motive unknown'

The suspects are both described as being in their 20s or 30s with a stocky build.

One was about 5ft 9 and wearing a tight top.

Det Insp Fiona Macarthur said: "We know there was some sort of altercation between the injured man and two men in the High Street, but the motive for the attack is still unknown.

"I am sure there would have been people out and about around the time of the incident who may have witnessed the incident or has some knowledge in connection with it and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch."