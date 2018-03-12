Image copyright Police Scotland/ Google Image caption Stephen Wallace was found dead in his flat in Williamsburgh Court, Paisley.

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his neighbour.

Adrian Atkinson, 48, is alleged to have murdered 46-year-old Stephen Wallace in Paisley between 18 February and 4 March this year.

Mr Wallace may have lain dead in his tower block home for up to two weeks.

Prosecutors claim Mr Atkinson, who lived on the same floor as Mr Wallace in Williamsburgh Court, rained numerous blows on his head and body with an unspecified "sharp implement".

Police Scotland launched a murder investigation after Mr Wallace's body was found shortly before 11:00 on Sunday, 4 March.

Mr Atkinson appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court to face a single charge of murder.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.