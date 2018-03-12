Image caption Mr Watt's body was discovered in his Ibrox flat

Three men have appeared in court charged with murdering a man in his home in Glasgow with a golf club and knives.

Paul Green, 30, Lee Noonan, 20 and Robbie Brown, 18, are accused of killing James Watt at a flat in Copland Quadrant in Ibrox on 23 February.

They appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court where they made no plea.

They were remanded in custody and are due to appear next week for a full committal hearing.

Papers from the court claim that the men, while acting together, assaulted 40-year-old Mr Watt, who lived at the flat.

It is alleged they struck him on the head and body with a golf club and knives to his severe injury, and murdered him.