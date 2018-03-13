Image copyright Glasgow Image caption Catherine Leahy and her son were on trial at the High Court in Glasgow

A man accused of taking a bribe related to a drugs and money laundering trial has had the charges dropped.

Joseph Leahy, 22, was accused - along with his mother Catherine - of agreeing to "receive or accept a financial or other advantage".

It followed an investigation into Mrs Leahy, the spokeswoman of a jury that acquitted Graham Clarke and others of drugs and money laundering charges.

The charge - and other drugs charges - against Mr Leahy were withdrawn.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Judge Lord Turnbull told him: "You have been acquitted of these charges. You are free to go."

Catherine Leahy is still on trial accused of taking a bribe and agreeing that she would perform her task as a juror "improperly."

Image caption The charges against Lindsay and Graham Clarke were not proven

It is alleged that between 2 November 2015 and 2 June 2016 - while she was serving as a juror - Mrs Leahy agreed to "receive or accept a financial or other advantage".

She denies the charge.

Graham Clarke and his co-accused were cleared of drugs, fraud and money laundering charges.

Clarke's wife Lindsey was found guilty of one charge of mortgage fraud.