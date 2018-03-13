Man acquitted on Glasgow 'juror bribe' charges
A man accused of taking a bribe related to a drugs and money laundering trial has had the charges dropped.
Joseph Leahy, 22, was accused - along with his mother Catherine - of agreeing to "receive or accept a financial or other advantage".
It followed an investigation into Mrs Leahy, the spokeswoman of a jury that acquitted Graham Clarke and others of drugs and money laundering charges.
The charge - and other drugs charges - against Mr Leahy were withdrawn.
At the High Court in Glasgow, Judge Lord Turnbull told him: "You have been acquitted of these charges. You are free to go."
Catherine Leahy is still on trial accused of taking a bribe and agreeing that she would perform her task as a juror "improperly."
It is alleged that between 2 November 2015 and 2 June 2016 - while she was serving as a juror - Mrs Leahy agreed to "receive or accept a financial or other advantage".
She denies the charge.
Graham Clarke and his co-accused were cleared of drugs, fraud and money laundering charges.
Clarke's wife Lindsey was found guilty of one charge of mortgage fraud.