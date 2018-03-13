Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was assaulted in Glenmore Road on Sunday night

A teenage girl has been been left shaken after being indecently assaulted by a man in North Lanarkshire.

The 15-year-old was walking home along Glenmore Road at Eribol Walk in Newarthill at about 20:45 on Sunday 11 March.

A man heading towards Newarthill Road in Carfin approached her, putting his arm around her before carrying out the assault.

The girl was able to get away from the attacker unhurt.

The man is described as white, 6ft, of slim build, clean shaven with dark hair and a long fringe that was swept to the side.

'Unsafe'

He was wearing a black jacket or top with white stripes on the sleeves, blue jeans and black trainers.

Det Sgt Jim Williamson said: "This incident has left a 15-year-old girl very shaken up and extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace the man responsible for this assault.

"The incident happened in a residential area and therefore there may have been people coming and going at that time of night who may have seen something that can help us.

"We will not allow for local residents to feel unsafe in their own community and would appeal to anyone who may have saw a man matching this description near the time of the incident, or has any further information that can help us to come forward and contact us."