Firefighters tackle tenement blaze in Hyndland
- 14 March 2018
About 30 firefighters are tackling a fire in a tenement building in Glasgow.
Crews were called to the scene in Crown Road North in the Hyndland area the city at 04:20.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews found a "well-developed fire" when they arrived.
There were no reports of any injuries.