Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Tony Lowey was last seen outside his home in Ardrossan

Detectives searching for a man who has been missing since Boxing Day have found a body.

Tony Lowey, 51, was last seen outside his home in Ardrossan, North Ayrshire.

Police Scotland confirmed the body was discovered in water on marshy ground near Redburn Caravan Park, Irvine, at about 16:30 on Tuesday.

Last month Mr Lowey's sister Joanne Lowey said the family were "very concerned" for his safety.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "No formal identification has taken place, however officers believe the body recovered is that of 51 year-old Anthony Lowey.

"A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course, however, the death is not being treated as suspicious."