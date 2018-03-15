Image copyright Google Image caption The first attack happened in Tiree Way, Cambuslang

Detectives are investigating separate gang attacks in South Lanarkshire which left two men in hospital.

Both victims were targeted just over two hours apart but the serious assaults are not connected.

A 40-year-old man was beaten up in the first incident, which happened about 19:30 on Tiree Way, Cambuslang.

A 32-year-old man was injured in the second, which happened at about 21:45 as he walked along a footpath in Ross Place, Rutherglen.

Detective believe weapons were involved in both crimes but have released no further details.

The victims were taken to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride for treatment and later released.

Police Scotland have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.