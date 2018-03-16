Pedestrian hit by truck in Glasgow city centre
- 16 March 2018
A man has been seriously injured after being struck by a lorry during the morning rush hour in Glasgow.
Police said the man was hit on the corner of St Vincent Street and Holland Street in the city centre at about 08:20 on Friday.
The incident resulted in the road being closed between Pitt Street and Elmbank Street.
A police spokeswoman said the emergency services remained at the scene. The man's condition is currently unknown.