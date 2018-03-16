Glasgow & West Scotland

Outlander stars delight fans with Glasgow selfie spree

  • 16 March 2018
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe with fans Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe chat to fans who have been waiting

The stars of time-travel drama Outlander delighted fans by posing for selfies and signing autographs in Glasgow.

Filming for season four of the popular show rolled into the city's east end where dozens of fans waited in the rain to catch a glimpse of their heroes.

The former church St Andrews in the Square is doubling for a US plantation-style house in upcoming scenes.

Fans saw Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe arrive at the venue in costume.

The actors, who play Jamie and Claire Fraser in the show based on the books of author Diana Gabaldon, happily chatted to fans while wrapped up in winter jackets.

St Andrews in the Square Image copyright Google
Image caption The pillars and grand architecture of St Andrews in the Square will double for a grand southern American house

Season four of the fantasy drama has been filming in locations across Scotland for several months.

Cast and crew have been seen working in Polmont, Crieff, Edinburgh and East Kilbride in recent weeks.

It is not the first time Glasgow has been transformed into America for the TV show.

In season three, streets in the west end of the city were transformed into 1940s Boston.

Sam Heughan Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Sam Heughan makes a fan's day
Caitriona Balfe Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Has Ms Balfe been sharing plot secrets? Someone is sworn to secrecy
Sam Heughan Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Ready for a close-up: Fans capture every move
cast in costume Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Other cast members arrived in full costume for the scene
cast members stay dry in the rain Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Not quite historically-accurate headgear keeps the ladies dry in the Glasgow rain
Caitriona Balfe in jeans Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Claire Fraser would most definitely not have owned a pair of jeans
Presentational white space
Caitriona Balfe Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The stars were wrapped up in winter jackets
Fans wait for a glimpse of the stars Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Fans were happy to wait for a glimpse of the stars
Sam Heughan Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The actor was in full Jamie Fraser mode
Cast member in costume Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The ladies' finery was kept under wraps
Sam Heughan selfies Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Life made: Fans get the ultimate profile pictures for their social media accounts

All images copyrighted

Related Topics

More on this story

Around the BBC