Image copyright Google Image caption Drugs were found at a house in Earlshill Drive in Howwood

Drugs with a street value of £400,000 have been recovered after a police raid on a property in Johnstone.

An intelligence-led operation led detectives to the house in Earlshill Drive in Howwood where the drugs, and an operational pill press were found.

An extensive amount of pills were found, believed to be etizolam, a drug which relieves anxiety and causes sedation and mild euphoria.

Two men and a woman have been arrested and charged with drugs offences.

The search of the property took place on Thursday.

Two men aged 27 and 29, and one woman aged 27 are expected to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday.

'Significant haul'

Det Insp John Stewart said: "We have recovered more than £400,000 worth of drugs and have arrested three people.

"Police Scotland is committed to reducing the tragic impact of drugs on individuals, families and communities in Scotland and information from members of the public is absolutely vital in our efforts to do this.

"As a result of the support of the community, we have managed to take a significant haul of drugs off the streets."